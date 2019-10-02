Commissioner Proctor calls for state investigation into hotel "price gouging" during university football weekends

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTV) -- One local leader is calling for an investigation into what he calls "price-gouging" by local hotels around FSU and FAMU events, such as football games, graduation and homecoming.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor acknowledged that he has brought this issue up before in front of the County Commission, but now he is asking for an investigation by Florida's Attorney General, Ashley Moody and Nikki Fried, the Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"There's a time consistently when our hotel prices get outrageous," said Proctor.

Proctor filed the formal complaint on Wednesday, saying the spiked prices are driving would-be supporters away, hurting tourism in Tallahassee.

He said the hotels are "price-fixing" against the public, which he believes violates the Interstate Commerce Clause.

"Again and again and year after year there's a pattern. And I'm asking for a seven year review to see the pattern that occurs around FSU and FAMU events. You will see price spikes that cannot be explained," said Commissioner Proctor.

One woman visited Tallahassee last weekend, driving up from South Florida with her husband and three children to see her son play FSU football.

WCTV spoke to her over Facetime today.

Candice Doe said an unclean hotel and sky-high prices ruined her experience.

"We're a middle class family, trying to support the school, support the City," Doe explained.

Doe rented a room at the Motel 6 on Monroe Street, but said the pictures online did not match the real room.

"Pet hair all over the floor, human hair in bathroom, there was mold, the smoke detector, there was no battery in there," said Doe.

Her family paid $400 for two nights.

"I went on the site to see how much it costs for Monday, when it wasn't a game weekend, and it was like $48," said Doe.

They went on to stay at TownePlace Suites Marriott, but had the same price problem.

"For a regular weekend with no game they're like $200 for the weekend. We paid almost $600."

Commissioner Proctor said he's concerned about businesses in Tallahassee; he stated that if visitors are spending all of their money on lodging, they will not spend money at local restaurants.

"This casts a bad light on an all-American city. We want people to have a good time," said Proctor.

Doe said the experience soured her view of Tallahassee.

"We would like to invite family and friends, but they can't afford it!"

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association also released a statement to WCTV.

It reads, "Price gouging is clearly defined in Florida law and has a direct correlation to a declaration of emergency by the Governor. As part of the state’s private sector emergency response team, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association strongly condemns any price gouging that occurs. Furthermore, price gouging is the exact opposite of the ideals the hospitality industry represents. Price fixing is a clear and defined term under anti-trust law, and FRLA encourages all members and businesses at large to comply with state and federal regulations. Any violations of such are unacceptable and damage the reputation of our industry as a whole."

It also states, "We see an increase in hotel prices everywhere when there is an event that would attract visitors to an area, and this is an example of the basic supply-and-demand principle. Such events are not limited to collegiate activities but also include concerts, festivals, conferences, sporting events and even holidays."

We have reached out to multiple hotels about these claims but have not heard back.