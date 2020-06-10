Commissioner Proctor calls on City, PBA to defer contract negotiations to after November election

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Leon County Commissioner is calling on the City and the Police Benevolent Association to postpone contract negotiations until 2021, after the November election.

Commissioner Bill Proctor calls it "messy and wrong" to be holding negotiations.

The PBA's contract with the City expires on September 30 of 2020; the City and PBA began negotiations for a new three-year contract at the beginning of the year.

Commissioner Proctor says there should not be negotiations of a police contract during "great public protest nor times of election."

He is also asking the City Commission to consider postponing the construction of the new police station.

"The Commissioners that we have in there may not even be there on November 4, who knows. But let's wait, and first and foremost, let the public's voices on police reform shine through," said Commissioner Proctor.

WCTV reached out to each City Commissioner and the PBA for comment.

Mayor John Dailey, Commissioner Elaine Bryant, and the PBA had no comment; we are still waiting to hear back from Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Jeremy Matlow.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said she wanted to acknowledge that she received Commissioner Proctor's letter and appreciates the spirit in which it was sent, but is not currently in a position to comment.

The two letters are attached to this web article as PDFs.