Commissioner Proctor, family of George Williams speak out against TPD chief nominee

November 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- County Commissioner Bill Proctor is leading the campaign against a Tallahassee Police Chief candidate, Major Lawrence Revell.

Proctor held a rally to speak out against Revell, where community members joined him in raising concerns about the city's choice.

In 1996, Revell shot and killed an unarmed black teenager during an arrest attempt at the Joe Louis Street housing complex. Police say he attempted to run over Revell by driving straight towards the officer and ignoring commands to stop.

An internal affairs review and a grand jury cleared Revell of any wrongdoing, finding the use of force justified.

George Williams' family reached out to Commissioner Proctor after learning Revell was a finalist for the job. Some said they didn't even know he was still on the force until seeing that list of finalist.

They say that is why they're bringing all of this up now.

Nearly 20 of Wiliams' family and friends gathered in front of city hall with Commissioner Proctor by their side. The group says they don't believe the selection process to find a new chief was fair, saying the 1996 shooting should have been disclosed.

Twanetta Rollins remembers when her friend was shot and killed in 1996.

"What did George do when the car stopped?" she asked. "He just looked up, looked at everybody and died on the steering wheel."

She and George's family are appalled that the shooting by Tallahassee Police Officer Lawrence Revell never came up during Revell's application to become the department's next chief.

"Whether they're criminals, whether they're police officers or politicians, what you do in the past will come back in the present or the future," said Lamonte Moye, George's sister.

She read a letter that their brother, Brian, wrote in reference to Revell on Wednesday.

"It's no mistake that his resume omits September 1996," she read. "Even though he regards that day as the worst day of his life, my niece has yet to receive an apology from him depriving her of her father. I and my family strongly object to the appointment of this police chief."

"We cannot transform TPD," said Commissioner Proctor, who stood with the family Wednesday morning. "We cannot change TPD by using old blood."

He says as police chief, Revell would hurt community relations, because people, particularly on the southside, would not trust the head cop.

"This man, Revell, he ain't the one," he continued. "We don't want him. We don't want him today. We don't want him next Tuesday. We don't want him ever!"

City Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox didn't directly address the rally, but did tell WCTV she thought the process so far had been fair and transparent.