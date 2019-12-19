Commissioner Proctor weighs in on Gilliam stepping down from Chief job

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor has released a statement responding to Antonio Gilliam's decision to turn down the Tallahassee Police Chief gig.

"The City Commission has a City Manager who is forcing contract terms upon Antonio Gilliam never before imposed on a previous Chief of Police," Proctor said in his statement. "The City of Tallahassee is the Grinch who has stolen Christmas from Antonio Gilliam. Our hearts can never trust the City’s Government under the leadership of the incompetent and deceptive Reese Goad."

To read Proctor's full letter, see the attached document.

