Commissioner of Agriculture proposes sweeping changes to concealed carry

By: Capitol News Service

October 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is asking the state legislature to implement sweeping changes to the concealed carry process in Florida.

She wants to keep fingerprints for concealed carry holders on file for five years and also reduce the renewal period from seven to five years.

In addition she wants to require applicants take a concealed carry course each time they renew their license, not just when they first apply.

“If you have gone through a course one year and then you've waited five or seven years, haven't picked up your gun again, haven't cleaned it, haven't gone back to the range your likelihood of you harming yourself if you need it increases,” said Fried.

The Commissioner, the only statewide elected Democrat, said she believes her proposal will be received with bipartisan support, but it’s yet to be see how receptive the Republican controlled legislature will be to the ideas.

