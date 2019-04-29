Common, Gillum to speak at FAMU Commencement

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Recording artist and activist Common is set to speak at Florida A&M University's upcoming spring commencement, along with former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum and veteran music industry attorney Nicole Wyskoarko.

University officials say more than 1,200 students will be awarded degrees during three ceremonies this weekend.

Common will speak to graduates of both the College of Science and Technology, College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, and the School of the Environment at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 4. That commencement ceremony is set to take place in the Alfred Lawson, Jr. Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium.

Common, known globally for his rap music and his roles in films including “Selma,” “Barbershop," and "John Wick 2," also studied business administration at FAMU.

Andrew Gillum is scheduled to speak to graduates at the 6 p.m. ceremony on Friday, May 3. Gillum, a former Student Government Association president, was still a political science student at FAMU in 2003 when he was elected to the Tallahassee City Commission at age 23, making him the youngest commissioner in the city’s history. He served as a city commissioner until 2014, when he was elected mayor.

Gillum, also known for his gubernatorial run in 2018 and his current role as a CNN political commentator, will address graduates from the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences, College of Education, School of Allied Health Sciences, School of Business and Industry, and the School of Journalism & Graphic Communication.

Nicole Wyskoarko will address graduates at the 2 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, May 4. Wyskoarko is executive vice president of urban operations for Interscope Records in Santa Monica. Prior to joining Interscope, the Brooklyn Law School graduate was a partner with Carroll, Guido & Groffman, LLP. The Los Angeles native has also served as senior vice president at Universal Music Group and worked with East Coast labels (Island, Def Jam, and Republic) and artists, such as Kanye West, Alessia Cara and Justin Bieber.

Wyskoarko will address graduates from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, College of Law, College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, the School Architecture and Engineering Technology and the School of Nursing.