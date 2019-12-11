Community 'Lives Like Levi' for birthday of Thomasville teen killed in wreck

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A South Georgia community is honoring the birthday of a local teen who died in a car wreck on U. S. Highway 319 in January.

Nearly a year later, Levi Knop now has his own movement, Live Like Levi.

Wednesday, Levi would've turned 19. Memories are being shared online to remember his good and kind spirit.

"He's still representing something good and kind and still fulfilling a purpose in this world, so that is why we honor him," said Renee Moss, a family friend.

Moss, who helped create Live Like Levi, says his legacy lives on everyday.

The movement is about sharing acts of kindness. It encourages family, friends, and even strangers to honor Levi by spreading joy.

"We can't lessen the sadness of this, but the one wish we can help his mom fulfill is to keep his memory alive by demonstrating the sort of kindness she raised Levi to exhibit and the kindness he did exhibit everyday," said Moss.

Two weeks ago, Levi's mother, Joy Knop, spoke to hundreds attending their first annual fundraiser in Thomasville.

The 'Be a Legend Music Festival' helped raise around $30,000 for Levi's memorial scholarship fund.

The District Attorney says the trial for the car accident that killed Levi is set to start next week in Grady County.

Indictment documents for the other driver involved, 18-year-old Anna Marie McBride, says her car was recorded speeding nearly 117 miles per hour at the time of the crash.