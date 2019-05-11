Community advocating to change current trends around gun violence

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Saturday morning, community members gathering at John G Riley Park, advocating for a "new season" of gun violence, hoping to change the current trend of gun violence in our community.

With a week full of events working towards creating a change in gun violence, the community came together Saturday for one last hurrah.

For Gary Montgomery, a Pastor at Livingstones International, he shares, "Right now this is an opportunity to have food, fun and fellowship with live music to have our youung people come together to see us with the adultsd anad just be able to interact together and have a day of fun."

Rudolph Ferguson, a Pastor as well, says that today is a celebration, "It's a beautiful feeling to see our yo ung people come out, our senior citizens come out, to see our ministry people and just have a good time and to just say you know what, we wont allow gun violence and those who chose to have guns let the weight of the gun dictate our happiness."

Those in attendance at the gathering, are hoping to alter the current nature of gun violence in our community.

Ferguson expresses why this is so important, "We believe that the convserations should continue because it's always goign to be someone that feels that they have to resolve their issues with a gun, and we want to show them that there are other ways to talk through adn walk aaway from certain incidences that shouldn't occur among our young people."

The youth, like Omariah Timmons agrees, "Yes, I think they need to bring it out more and talk about it more and start talking to youth more about it because there are too many people dying about guns and stuff like that so we need to start helping and start stopping that."

And with continued mentorship and support from others, those like Montgomery, hope an end to gun violence is on the horizon, "Our youth are our tomorrow and if we don't expose them and mentor them to a right way of living and how to settle disputes and issues then we are going to lose them for good."

Ferguson says that this is something that happens too often in our community and that he hopes to see a change. Although this is a week long event, he assures, they will continue to advocate throughout the year.