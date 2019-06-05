Community celebrating and honoring Sandy D'Alemberte

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Two weeks ago, former FSU President, Sandy D'Alemberte lost his life at the age of 85.

The renowned lawyer was known for his international contributions to the field of law and the impacts he had on Florida State, as President of the University and Dean of the College of Law.

Sandy was a beautiful man that led a beautiful life, lawyer and former student of D'Alemberte, Jim Bax, shared.

The legacy the former President of the American Bar Association is one that many say will never be forgotten.

Bax calls him extraordinary, saying, "Sandy has left many large, infallible footprints wherever he's spread."

Friends, family and colleagues all agree that he was remembered for his kind smile, compassionate heart, and of course, his bowtie.

Current FSU President John Thrasher says that there is a lesson to be learned behind Sandy's trademark.

"I realize that to wear a bowtie you have to take the time to do it right, you have to understand that good manners are important; you have to have an appreciation for custom, tradition, civility. And that was Sandy," Thrasher said.

And while the loss of his life is sudden, Martha Barnett, former President of the American Bar Association says it is tough.

She reminisces, "I took a moment yesterday to sit next to Sandy on his bench. I felt close to him and I was able to think about his extraordinary life. I found myself hoping that my phone would ring and that just once more it would be Sandy."

His impact was felt by many, including his son Joshua, "Dad, you know what we love about you? Everything."

And as Mark Ellis from the International Bar Association remembers, "He made us better, and how blessed we all are to have called him a friend, and he, he was my hero."

And as his wife, Patsy Palmer shares, he continues to inspire others, "If we each dare to dream one dream, and do something about it. If we kept our eyes on the dream and not on the obstacle, and we pursued it with wholehearted joy, then the essence of this splendid man might live on and on."

Sandy's legacy, reminding us all to live everyday like him- humbly, while never giving up on your dreams.

Many that were in attendance at Wednesday's service said it was an honor to have worked and learned beside him, and a privilege to have known him.

Sandy D'Alemberte was a man you touched the lives of many and will continue to be remembered for generations to come.

