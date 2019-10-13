Community helps Bainbridge 3-year-old fight rare, incurable disease

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Community is giving hope and healing to a Bainbridge family, after a local 3-year-old is diagnosed with a rare, incurable disease.

"He's just a joyful, little boy," said Natalie Kirbo, Cloud's Aunt. "Just your average happy 3-year-old."

Like most little boys his age, she says Cloud Kirbo loves Toy Story and a good Happy Meal.

In early July, these simple acts of joy took a quick turn.

At the time, Cloud had a hard time walking. Doctor's discovered the unthinkable.

"August ninth, we received a diagnosis that he has Krabbe disease and everybody's life changed forever that day," said Kirbo.

She says the rare genetic disease attacks the brain and nervous system. Without quick treatment, it can cause immobility and, even death.

Kirbo says weeks later, experts at a Pittsburgh Children's Hospital approved Cloud for a stem cell transplant. However, the family was told a shocking price would be needed upfront.

"At first, it felt pretty hopeless because who can come up with half a million dollars on such short notice," said Kirbo.

The word on Cloud's situation spread quickly across Bainbridge. Soon, signs for Kirbo covered city streets and store fronts.

In a matter of weeks, community events and a GoFundMe account raised well over half the amount.

"It's one of those things when you put yourself in their shoes. You have the empathy to think what if it was my daughter or what if it was my son," said Tyler and Heather Thomas, owners of The American, who hosted a recent fundraiser.

By October, Cloud was able to receive chemotherapy and the procedure he desperately needed.

"There's just not words for how. How many times can you say thank you," said Kirbo.

The family is now raising awareness for the genetic disease.

They say it's better if it's treated early, but only seven states screen for Krabbe in newborns. Georgia and Florida are not one of them.

"It just seems so unfair that if he was born in New York we would've known three years ago, but because he was born in Georgia we didn't," said Kirbo.

A disease that affects one in 100,000 across the country.

"They have to focus all of their attention and every bit of their being on this for the next who knows how long, and that's motivating us as a community," said Thomas.

A joyful, little boy against all odds--thanks to a community--showing every cloud has a silver lining.

