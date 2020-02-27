Community leaders become "Principal for a Day"

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Leon County Schools welcomed dozens of new leaders Thursday as community members were invited to be "Principal for a Day."

The head of the Foundation for Leon County Schools, Eric Clark, says more than two dozen people served as principals at elementary, middle and high schools throughout the district.

WCTV's Julie Montanaro was principal for a day at Ruediger Elementary School.

She was able to read to a kindergarten class, hand out certificates to students who scored well on their most recent tests and sat in on a data review session to see if kids' reading levels are improving. She was also interviewed by two students and had a chance to tour the school's t.v. studio.

Sally Stephens has been principal at Ruediger for the past seven years.

"I think the best part of the day is getting out and being around the kids," Stephens said. "It's real easy to get trapped with paperwork and requirements up here but the highlight is getting out and working with kids and being in classrooms with teachers."

Stephens discussed the joys and challenges of leading a Title 1 school and the many community partners who help to support the teachers, students and families.

