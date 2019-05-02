Community leaders come together to denounce violence in Tallahassee

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Community leaders came together in Tallahassee on Thursday, speaking against violence.

The press conference was held at the intersection of Keith Street and Kissimee Street, where the Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide from early Sunday morning.

One phrase said multiple times at the meeting, "Enough is enough," as City and community leaders said they will not tolerate any violence in any part of Tallahassee.

Regineur Perkins is a longtime resident of the Bond Community.

"When I first moved in in the 1970s, we didn't even lock our doors," said Perkins. "Now, I can't even take my trash out unless I have my key with me to lock my door."

Perkins has called 911 twice for gunshots, both of which turned out to be murders.

However, he said it's important to call for help anytime you see or her something suspicious.

"I'm calling if not 911, I'm just calling the regular police to see who's on duty, if they can ride around and check out, make sure everything's okay," said Perkins.

Perkins once saw a vehicle sitting in the same spot for three days.

"The police went out and looked at it and said someone had abandoned a stolen vehicle, but I don't see how the people living right next door and see a car sitting there and really not call and say, this doesn't look right," he said.

He ascribes to the "see something, say something" philosophy, which leaders are hoping will spread.

The Tallahassee Urban League organized the press conference and called for citizens to get involved.

"We can't put surveillance cameras on every street, the police can't be everywhere at once," said Curtis Taylor, the Interim President and CEO. "The police, they are the good people, they're here to help us, they're here to protect us."

His fellow Urban League member, Board chair Jerome Jones, agreed.

"How serious we are about resolving the problems of gun violence will be determined, or measured if you will, by actions," said Jones.

He called for citizens to keep law enforcement informed, as the best way to stay protected.

"You become part of the problem when you don't speak up," said Jones. "They cannot obviously do their job as well as they'd like to do it unless the community is also involved."

The Tallahassee Police Chief, as well as a member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office, attended the meeting.

"We're proud to stand with you and work with you," said TPD Chief Michael DeLeo.

City Commissioners Curtis Richardson, Diane Williams Cox and Cynthia Barber were also at the corner of Keith and

Kissimee for the press conference.

"This is an issue that impacts our whole community," said Barber, an idea that was repeated by other commissioners.

Mayor John Dailey explained his focus on bringing in new jobs to the community.

"We have to give people a choice. A choice between standing on the corner and selling drugs, getting involved in violent crimes, and an opportunity to move forward," he said.

Moms Against Violence also had multiple representatives present, with one woman calling for us to notice the "day to day gun violence that happens all around us."

One major focus of the event was prayer and community through churches. Multiple religious leaders spoke at the event.

LCSO wants to remind citizens not only to lock homes, but also vehicles; there have been instances of violent crime after weapons were stolen out of cars.

Although the meeting was held in the Bond Community, leaders want to remind residents crime can happen anywhere, and it's important for all areas to get involved.

"We're saying to all the communities, whether it's north, south, east, west, everyone needs to get involved, everyone needs to get in the game and start making a difference to combat crime in our communities," said Taylor.

Next week will include multiple events against violence at different churches.

On Monday, May 6, Watson Temple Church of God in Christ will hold a service at 7:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 7, Pastor David Eggleston at New Image Christian Center will hold a meeting called "Save Our Sons | Manhood in Fatherhood."

The week continues with a youth speak up on Wednesday, May 8, at Great Love Church of God in Christ at 7:00 p.m., and on Thursday, a conversation called "She's a Rose" for women affected by gun violence will be held at Love & Faith Community Church.

At 7:00 on Friday, May 10, Pastor Terry Price with the Philadelphia Presbyterian Church will host a keynote speaker, Pastor Torrey Phillip.

The week culminates on Saturday, May 11, at John G. Riley Park with a community rally and picnic at noon.

