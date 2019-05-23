Community leaders meet for second summit discussing poverty in 32304 zip code

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee's 32304 zip code is reported as the poorest zip code in the state of Florida.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce, describing that situation, cited a 49.5% poverty rate for children compared to an 18% poverty rate for children in all of Leon County.

Community leaders met for the second "Prosperity for All" summit on Thursday to discuss what can be done.

Two speakers discussed their experiences of pulling themselves out of poverty.

"Just because mama didn't always have it doesn't mean that you can't have it," said Latisha Berry.

She faced past struggles of an arrest and abusive relationships.

Her turning point was setting an example for her five sons. Now, she's hoping others can learn from her story.

"I want to speak to women of teenage pregnancy," said Berry. "I want to speak to men that are out there that feel as if they don't have anything and all they can do is go back to the streets."

The summit designed to tackle multiple issues. Those include 22% of children living food insecure, more than 1,000 people facing homelessness and 1-in-6 people suffering from a mental or behavioral issue.

"We're learning firsthand what it takes for our government, for our community to be responsive to others who are hoping to get back into, and to reenter society proper," said County Commissioner Bill Proctor.

Possible measures include creating more jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities, affordable mental and physical healthcare and accessible childcare.

"The definition of poverty, and disenfranchisement and disillusionment is to do the same thing over and over and expect different results," said James Ollins.

Ollins spoke to the crowd, discussing his re-entry experience after being incarcerated.

He said the community agencies need to be more accessible.

"I've been locked up 26 years; I'm not tech savvy you know!"

He also suggested hiring employees or volunteers who can relate to struggles of poverty.

"A person who has not only the sympathies, but the empathies, and the understanding and the experience to help bridge that," said Ollins.

There were 10 different focus groups at the meeting, each filling multiple pages with ideas.

The next two summits have not yet been scheduled, but we will keep you updated on those dates.