Community leaders react to Burnette indictment

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette was the third person to be indicted in an FBI probe into the City of Tallahassee after former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and political consultant Paige Carter Smith.

Burnette turned himself in Thursday morning as part of the corruption investigation surrounding City Hall.

Mayor John Dailey declined to comment, telling WCTV the City Attorney has advised all City Commissioners and employees not to comment on pending litigation.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor declined to speak on camera, but told WCTV the indictment was "sad to see," and said, "We have to let the legal process play out."

One County Commissioner who has commented on the indictment is Bryan Desloge.

He said Burnette is a fend, and he is surprised by the news.

"I feel bad for J.T. and his family. This is not a good thing for him certainly," said Desloge. "He's a smart guy, he's a friend of mine, and he's been a pretty successful businessman in this community."

Desloge described Burnette as hardworking.

"If you look at the handful of developers in our community that have really spent a lot of time on the bigger projects, J.T. is certainly one of those, he's not scared to swing for the fences, and he is a self made guy from all appearances and seems to have done really well," said Desloge.

Some of Burnette's major projects include Hotel Duval and the DoubleTree.

Fellow Leon County Commissioner Mary Ann Lindley said she is "seriously disappointed that this issue has permeated our community."

Lindley also said she is upset that some of the people she worked with may not have been working in good faith.

Desloge questions whether lines were blurred for Burnette.

"The question is, did he dance too close to the fire?" said Desloge. "What might be acceptable in a business environment is not acceptable with taxpayer money. And too often, people get a little confused there. I hope that's not what happened."

Lindley wants to put the investigation behind the community, and Desloge agreed.

"It doesn't reflect on our community, and it's not who we are. There are a lot of hardworking people doing the right thing, getting up every day doing their thing," said Desloge. "I'd like to get through with this and move on. And we're better than that."

The US Attorney's Office wrote in an e-mail, "The indictment speaks for itself," and had no further comment.

On the subject of more possible indictments, Desloge acknowledged the high number of names "circling around," but said he does not kow what to expect.

Burnette's trial date is set for June 17, while Scott Maddox and Paige Carter Smith will return to court in November.

Their attorneys did not respond to repeated requests for comment.