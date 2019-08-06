Community leaders, residents react to Maddox guilty plea

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor says he's known and worked with former City Commissioner Scott Maddox for several years and called Tuesday a sad day.

Commissioner Proctor called Maddox gifted, saying a lot of things have been done over the years, including building Blair Stone Road. Proctor says that wouldn't have been accomplished if it weren't for Maddox; however, he also says Maddox's charges can put a damper on all of that, as well as the impact other leaders have had.

"For those who have sought to serve well, to serve honorably, it places pause over our efforts to hold up the bloodstain banner of doing it the right way," Proctor said. "But nevertheless, we pray for Mr. Maddox and his family."

Tallahassee resident Stanley Sims, who has been known to be a tough critic at times of city government officials, said Maddox needs to go to jail.

"We have to do what is fair, what is just," Sims said. "What would a normal person get? To me, that's just a part of the normal process, but I believe anything short of them not going to jail for some period of time is not justice."

WCTV Eyewitness News reached out to city commissioners, former commissioners, Tallahassee's mayor and the Downtown Improvement Authority for comment.

City Commissioner Diane Williams Cox said over the phone she wishes the city can move forward from this scandal, instead of focusing on the cloud. She said she wants to concentrate on doing the best for the city's citizens.

