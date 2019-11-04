Community members express opinions on Willie Taggart being fired

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State's firing of football head coach Willie Taggart is the talk of the town.

Community members have been expressing their opinions since the announcement was made Sunday afternoon.

There have been a wide range of comments, concerns and questions.

Some people say it's not fair. What happened, how it happened and when it happened, just doesn't seem right to them.

Many fans do admit that some changes needed to be made.

No one was fully happy with last year's football season, or this one.

However, many people feel like Taggart just needed a little more time to get the job done.

FSU student Chloe Harden says too much of the blame was placed on him.

"He unfortunately, as the head coach, kind of took the brunt of it all. Everybody thinks, blame Willie for this, blame Willie for that. But, we need to be blaming the players, too, because they weren't playing at the caliber that they did when Jimbo was here. It's unfortunate to see him go, but I think whoever picks him up next is going to be lucky to have him," she said.

Many people say Taggart inherited a football program that needed a lot of help.

Die-hard fans like Tallahassee resident Tareef Knockout, say turning around a ship like that takes time.

Tareef has been a fan since he was a kid. He's made hip hop songs about Florida State that get played regularly at the football games.

He's sad to see Taggart gone.

"It's just a lot that we're trying to take in right now just as a fan base, in my opinion. For the student athletes and everybody, we have to rally around Coach Odell for the rest of the season and see what happens next," he said.

Tareef says he hopes when choosing the next coach, that the administration and boosters will hire someone with a proven background.

Tallahassee resident Bridgette Jones Escobar is an Alabama fan.

However, she says even she hated to see the ridicule Taggart has been under for during his time as FSU's head football coach.

"I am disappointed. He stood beside his team without walking away. I think he should've been given a fair shot until the end. Then if there were going to be changes made, then it should've been done appropriately, I feel, at the end of the season," she said.

There have been a lot of comments on social media saying Taggart needed to go ASAP.

Some agree with the decision to not wait any longer to fire him.

Some people are torn. The say while they believe Taggart is a good man with class, they just didn't think he was a good coach.

As tough as it is for many fans, they say it's time to move on in hopes of winning more games.

