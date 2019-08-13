Community, officials pay respects to Suwannee Fire Rescue Chief

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 13, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tuesday was an emotional day in Suwannee County as the community said goodbye to a local hero.

Suwannee Fire Rescue Chief James Sommers was killed in a motorcycle accident last week and on Tuesday, miles of flashing lights paid him tribute, as emergency personnel from all across the region paid their respects.

Emma Wheeler will have more information from the remembrances of Sommers on Eyewitness News this evening.