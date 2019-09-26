Community outraged after worker battered by Pavo store owner

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

PAVO, Ga. (WCTV) -- Workplace violence at a Pavo convenience store is causing outrage in the community.

The Pavo Police Department says the owner, Babubhai Patel, was arrested after residents witnessed him beating his elderly employee.

They say Danny Dunkin was raking outside the store when the owner got upset and used the rake as a weapon.

"He's very approachable and just a very nice man," said Vanessa Hayes, a Pavo resident.

She says Dunkin is known as Mr. Danny, the kind face at Pavo Food Mart.

However, this week shocked Hayes and others in the community.

Her photo of Mr. Danny shows his cheek swollen and bruised. The assault upset many as far as Cairo.

"I've never met him before, but I drove here from Cairo, Georgia just to let him know I'm with him 100%. You don't have to accept this type of behavior from anyone," said Sondra Queen, a Cairo resident.

Pavo Police says despite the lashing, Mr. Danny wanted to keep his job and the case dropped.

Patel, also known as Mr. Bob, was still charged with disorderly conduct.

"Whether Mr. Danny wants to pursue it or not, Mr. Bob needs to know this is unacceptable. The citizens of Pavo and surrounding cities are not going to tolerate this," said Hayes.

Pavo Police says they've left the case inactive, if Mr. Danny decides to change his mind and pursue charges.

Patel's family reached out to WCTV with this statement and public apology: