Community pitches in to give bike to every elementary schooler at Thomasville school

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 18, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- It's what we wish for as a kid - a new set of wheels for Christmas. On Wednesday, that wish came true for hundreds of children in Thomasville.

But those bicycles came not from Santa, but several organizations within the community pitching in to make it happen.

It all started with the dream of an elementary school teacher at Harper Elementary who wanted to buy bikes for her Kindergarten class.

And, thanks to the support of the community, every single kid at Harper Elementary has a bike for Christmas.

"A real joy comes when you just give them your heart and we just give so much thanks to the community and Harper school for doing this. It's just a blessing," said one parent.

The idea was started by Glynn Cunningham while raising money for her class. And, with help of local non-profit Project Backyard, community support and more than $20,000 flooding in, the kids at Harper will have a Christmas they'll never forget.

