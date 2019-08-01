Community rallies to ease back-to-school pains

By: Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

August 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Most school districts in north Florida and south Georgia will be back in class within the next two weeks. The task of sending children back to school can keep parents overwhelmed with the costs of supplies and an endless to-do list, but luckily, help is available. There are several efforts in the region to provide children with backpacks and supplies.

A family night was held at the American Legion in Tallahassee on Thursday night. It aimed to replenish children- mind, body and soul.

"They got food, book bags and entertainment," said Latonya Baker. "We saw some kids that looked like maybe they hadn't eaten in a while."

Latonya and her husband, Darius, organized the event through their company called, 'The Shed, Live.'

"When you can see a smile just on a kids face by getting a backpack, man, you never know how far that goes just to let them know someone cares," said Darius.

The event featured live performances, free dinner and more than 300 backpacks filled with all the tools kids will need at school. Children were happy and parents were grateful as well.

"It takes some away from the parents so they don't have to buy all the supplies," said Sherita Moore, a mother of four.

Leon County Schools said they see the need too. They are hosting their seventh 'Stuff the Bus' drive on Saturday. Project coordinator, Jamie Holleman, said there a plenty of local families who could use a little help.

"I see it. I see these families and I see all the good and I see all the bad," she told WCTV's Katie Kaplan through tears. "So, I know that to somebody, it's a backpack. To somebody else, it's everything."

The event will be the largest in seven years and will be held at three locations in Leon County. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. volunteers will be collecting supplies at the Walmarts off of Thomasville, West Tennessee and Apalachee Parkway.

The Salvation Army has also teamed up with the Gadsden County School District for a 'Stuff the Bus' event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Walmart off of Pat Thomas Parkway in Quincy.

The district said they are most in need of backpacks and thumb drives, but will accept all supplies. The supplies will be organized, then dived out to the schools within the district.

Also, the tax-free holiday for school supplies begins on Friday and will run through Tuesday.