Community rally, forum against gun violence planned for Thomasville

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 15, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- This week, the community and law enforcement are discussing solutions to recent shootings in Thomasville.

One of those events is a weekend rally organized by residents calling for change.

"I grew up in the Villa North area as a child," said Curby Monroe, a rally organizer.

Areas across Thomasville, like Villa North Apartments, are facing a surge in gun violence.

However, all Monroe sees are young families and elderly who are also victim to the crimes.

"It's just certain people that are there. They don't care and by their actions, it affects other people," said Monroe.

Monroe is a reformed felon turned local activist.

He joined efforts with members of Worldwide Ministries of Christ, after the third shooting in just a week.

"We have to make it happen right now because it's going to constantly happen and they're going to get worse," said Monroe.

They say thoughts and prayers to shooting victims and their families are no longer enough.

They're now rallying the community in hopes of change.

"It was overwhelming. I said we need to do something," said Pastor Terry Scott, Mayor Pro Tem and rally organizer.

Scott is also no stranger to these parts. He says he grew up near Feinberg Street. The site of the last recent fatal shooting.

Scott says flyers are now covering the town.

A rally is scheduled for Saturday morning at the church on Lester Street as the first step to taking back their hometown.

"As a whole, we need to take back what belongs to us. This is our community and we've got to let the people coming in see that we're not going to allow this here," said Scott.

Scott says the rally will be escorted by police. It includes marching and chanting down six city streets. The community will raise their voice against the rise in gun violence.

"We need to protect the citizens out there. We need to protect the kids and elderly out there. It doesn't matter where you stay at, you deserve to be safe," said Scott.

The rally will start at 9 a.m. at 1112 Lester Street on Saturday. City leaders, church leaders, and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend.

On Thursday, Thomasville Police are hosting a community meeting of their own to stop the violence.

The Gun Violence Awareness Community Forum is scheduled for July 18 and starts at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Community Resource Center at 501 Varnedoe St.

TPD says they will have real discussion on reducing gun violence and issues, such as drugs and gangs.