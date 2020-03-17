Community reacts to another pedestrian death on West Tennessee Street

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Monday night's crash marks the fourth on Tennessee Street involving a pedestrian in 2020; it's the second fatality on that road this year.

A 45 year-old woman and her grandchild, who was riding in a stroller, were hit by a vehicle that drove onto the sidewalk to avoid a crash.

The community is reacting to the crash; many say the area needs to be safer for pedestrians.

"Something needs to be done," said Charlishia Hall, an employee at the nearby American Car Center. "I don't know if it's speeding, I don't know if it's people not paying attention to the light changing."

She says she always waits before driving through the intersection of Tennessee Street and White Drive.

"Whether there's a red light, or whatever, I make sure they actually come to a stop before I go. Just be cautious at the light," she advises other drivers.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson says the City of Tallahassee will do everything it can to work with the State Department of Transportation.

"Even though it's not a city-maintained thoroughfare, it's certainly something we have to be concerned about," said Richardson. "We are going to look at alternatives, either a bridge across that particular segment of West Tennessee Street, or some other alternatives we could put in place."

With the Governor's announcement that university students will not be coming back to the area, Richardson says it could be an opportunity to deal with the issue, while having a smaller population in Tallahassee.

"Drivers have a lot of responsibility, they've got to slow down and pay more attention, but pedestrians have some responsibility too."

