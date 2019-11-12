Community reacts to upcoming Cromartie execution

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — Convicted murderer Ray Jefferson Cromartie's execution is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Jackson, Georgia. It was originally scheduled for October, then the court granted a stay, but that stay was soon dissolved.

Cromartie was convicted of murdering a store clerk during a 1994 robbery in Thomasville, but he continues to say he is innocent.

His friends and family are still fighting against the delayed execution. They say they're still holding out hope.

"Just keeping everybody positive and asking people to pray," a friend of Cromartie's said.

Cromartie's attorneys say their latest filing contains new evidence in the case. Cromartie's co-defendant now claims there was another accomplice in the murder.

His attorneys also filed a petition to the Supreme Court, a final request to stop execution and test the DNA.

Denitrice Sutton, a friend of the Cromartie family, says she thinks justice will be served.

"I didn't like how it was handled at first, but I think now with the new evidence and with them pushing for a DNA test, I think justice will be served," she says.

District Attorney Brad Shealy told WCTV earlier this year it appeared Cromartie's attorney were trying to delay the execution with their filings.

Though he says he's still suspicious of recent motions, he says to stop any execution, evidence must be strong enough to change the verdict.

He also says DNA on the murder weapon still can't show who fired it, neither proving one's guilt or innocence.

