Community remembers veteran killed in accident

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 27, 2020

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) -- You'd never know Donald Istzvan didn't have a family locally, based on the number of people who showed their support.

Taps and a full military salute were held, all for a man that most people attending Monday did not know.

Russell Kidman says he briefly met Istzyan on December 19. When Istzyan died days later, Kidman started making calls to arrange for a memorial.

"Because I can't let a fellow veteran go to a paupish grave," Kidman said. "He deserves more than that."

Istzyan recently moved to Perry from Connecticut with his girlfriend.

He proposed to her on Christmas, two days before he died.

She's in awe by the people attending his memorial.

"I have nothing but thanks and gratitude for all of those that came today to honor someone that they didn't know. I thank each and every one of them," Judith Ann Bretchell said. "These people are all angels sent from God. They've come out of their way and didn't even know him.

"Each and everyone one of these people are special in my heart," she continued. "I know Donald would appreciate that too."

Istzvan's fiance will now move to Ocala to start a new life she'd never imagined would be without the man she loves.