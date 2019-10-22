Community turns Grady County green for 'Turner's Tribe Day'

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 22, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- Tuesday, a community helped cover Grady County in green to show support to a local six-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare genetic disease.

In Georgia, October 22 is observed as Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.

This year, Grady County also observed Turner's Tribe Day.

"If you saw him you wouldn't know it until you saw him interact with someone his age," said Jeremy Jones.

After two years of searching, Jeremy and Brooke Jones son was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease in June.

"I was thinking there has to be something bigger causing my child to have speech, OT, and PT, and still be behind in school. What is going on," said Brooke.

They say Phelan-McDermid Syndrome, or PMS, isn't deadly, but has no cure or specific treatment. It can cause life-long medical, intellectual, and developmental challenges.

"As parents, you have hopes and dreams for your kids once they're born and how it's going to play out," said Jeremy.

With a new medical reality defining their little boy's future, the Jones' decided to become advocates for a bigger purpose.

They say it wasn't soon after their community decided to join in too.

The community helped buy more than 600 t-shirts, and covered their town in green for Tucker's Tribe Day.

"At the least, it can maybe answer a question if somebody asks what's all this green about today," said Jeremy.

He says Turner's Tribe Day is a way to reach one more person and raise awareness.

"We finally came to the realization that this doesn't define him. What's going to define him and us is how we handle it moving forward so that's why were here," said Jeremy.

The support shows others, like Turner, that even life changed by PMS can be your very best one.

The Jones say proceeds from Turner's t-shirts go towards the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation who continues researching a treatment and cure.

They're planning another preorder for shirts in the next couple weeks.