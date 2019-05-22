Company charged with illegally dumping hurricane debris

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 22, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A debris removal company is charged with the illegal dumping of wreckage from Hurricane Michael.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says officers responding to complaints found a large pile of storm debris along a road in Jackson County. The site included pieces from a metal building, shingles and other debris.

FWC investigators tracked down three homeowners who had paid to have the debris removed from their properties. That led officers back to the debris removal company.

The company now faces charges of dumping more than 500 pounds and scheming to defraud.