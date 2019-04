By: CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you short on money, but you still like traveling? A company says it can take you places – without ever leaving home.

The website FakeAVacation.com will superimpose pictures of you on backdrops of popular destinations like Disney, Las Vegas and Hawaii.

The pictures start at $20, with some packages costing up to $200.

About 10 percent of people in a recent survey admit posting fake travel pictures on social media.