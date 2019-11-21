Taco Bell fire attack suspect to undergo psychological evaluation before trial

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Leon County judge has ordered the suspect who is accused of dousing a Taco Bell employee with gasoline and setting them on fire to undergo a psychological evaluation before her trial.

The psychological evaluator was assigned to this case Wednesday.

Mia Williams, 32, was arrested in connection to the firey attack on October 24, the morning after it happened. Williams was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Williams entered a not guilty plea to those charges on November 1.

Tallahassee police questioned Williams, who they say identifies as a female, in connection to a series of overnight fires that happened within hours of the attack at Taco Bell. She does not face charges for those fires.

Williams' next court hearing is scheduled for December 4.

