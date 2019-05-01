Complaint filed against Cobb Middle School principal

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Leon County Schools confirms it received a complaint against Cobb Middle School Principal Sarah Hembree.

The complaint alleges Hembree did not follow proper protocol when revoking school choice privileges. The school district confirms four percent of the 324 students reassigned to Cobb Middle School have had their school choice privileges revoked this year.

LCS says the process is clearly outlined in its policies, and includes both attendance and behavior as factors for revocation. According to a spokesperson, student information is protected, so the district can't discuss the case, but it is reviewing the complaint.

LCS confirms it has also received negative feedback from some of the school's teacher about its leadership. The superintendent has visited with teachers and staff, but says no decision will be discussed until the review is complete.