Concerns raise from inmates in Leon County Detention Facility after vendor tests positive for COVID-19

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Detention Facility was alerted by the health department Sunday, April 5, that a local vendor who serviced the facility three different times in march tested positive for COVID-19.

However the Leon County Sheriff's Office said there are no inmates who have shown symptoms of the virus, but two employees are currently self-isolating after having contact with the vendor.

"Basically these inmates were part of our work camp program and they were taking equipment inside the detention facility out to a loading dock," said Deputy Shade McMillian, the Leon County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

LCSO says they are taking preventative measures with three inmates who have been exposed to the vendor, but an inmate within the facility says more may have been exposed.

While LCSO still waits for the pending results from the three inmates that were tested for COVID-19, one of the inmates that was apart of the work program said there were actually five inmates that were exposed: The three that were tested for COVID-19, one that was sent back to general population, and another that was released from jail.

"All of us came in close proximity to him and we touched his supplies that he was unloading," said Jason Jordan, an inmate at the Leon County Detention Facility.

According to deputies, the vendor visited the facility three different times after traveling to a COVID-19 hotspot, New York state.

"And so we told the other jail staff that we were very concerned about being exposed and the medical staff didn't really take it serious

they only check our temperature," said Jordan.

Jordan said he brought his concerns to officials within the facility.

"I'm freaking out a little bit and he said if we don't get back to work that we would be put in confinement and that our good behavior time would be taken away so basically y'all can freak out just wash your hands and go back to work," Jordan said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said they are still waiting for the pending COVID-19 test results.

LCSO adds that currently no staff or inmates are exhibiting symptoms of the virus, but they will still continue to take precautionary measures, including undergoing temperature screenings for inmates who shared a pod with those exposed to the virus.

The two employees who did have contact with the vendor are currently self-isolating at home, with no symptoms.

If family members have any concerns, they are asked to contact the detention facility.

