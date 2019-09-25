Concerns raised over proposed sub-division off Apalachee Pkwy

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

September 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- (WCTV) Homeowner Ryan Johnson thought it was going to be a parking lot behind the restaurant Bada Bean, but after a recent letter from the city he said he realized a developer is trying to build a new subdivision.

"It's a very quiet area and it doesn't look like it's going to be quiet anymore," Johnson told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "We weren't really concerned at first until we started reading more into what was happening."

Johnson said he received a letter from the city on Saturday, which included a map of the proposed construction zone, part of which he estimated is roughly 250 feet from his back yard. The letters, which are printed with a city letterhead, state the plan includes 33 single-family homes on 15 acres of land and a public notice of an application for a variance in the zoning by the developers, who would like to develop on a small fraction of unaltered wetlands and a portion of the wetland buffer.

The area is near Apalachee Parkway and Richardson Road.

Johnson, who just moved into his home in January, said he is worried about property values, an increase in traffic and the environmental impact.

"Hopefully, the city will listen up and pay attention to the fact that they are about to demolish part of what makes Tallahassee, Tallahassee," he said.

Several neighbors voiced their concerns to WCTV. Many of them spoke out in response to a post in an onine neighborhood forum.

According to the city's website, the preliminary plat for the Buckingham Gates subdivision was submitted on September 5th. One of the city's senior managers, John Reddick, did not respond to WCTV's request for and interview early Tuesday afternoon. A city communications representative referred WCTV to the project engineer, Debbie Preble. Preble declined an interview, but over the phone said there are fewer units and a less-dense development planned than something that was permitted in 2006.

A public hearing on the variance is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8 AT 6:30 p.m. in the Renaissance Center first floor conference room located at 435 North Macomb St. The city's letter stated public comments will be heard. Concerned neighbors can also mail letters to: City of Tallahassee, Growth Management Department, 300 S. Adams St. Box B-28, Tallahassee, FL 32301. Questions are deferred to Stephanie Howard at 850-891-7108.

The project is scheduled to go up for review on October 14th. More information can be found here.

