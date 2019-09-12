Conference schedule announced for FSU men's basketball

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

Florida State’s first Atlantic Coast Conference game for the 2019-20 men’s basketball season has been known for a while, as they will travel to the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6th to face Pitt. That unusually early ACC matchup is being done in conjunction with the launch of the ACC Network, as 14 ACC teams will open next season with a league game.

On Thursday evening, FSU learned the remainder of their 20-game ACC schedule during the 2019-20 season. The 2019-20 season marks the first season with 20-game conference schedule. Last season, FSU won a school-record 13 ACC games as it finished with a 13-5 record and in fourth place in the ACC race. The Seminoles have finished in fourth place or better in the ACC standings in two of the last three seasons.

The Seminoles will host and play at their rivals, Clemson and Miami, while also having home and away matchups with Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt and Virginia. The Seminoles with host Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Syracuse in their lone meetings on the season. FSU will travel to face Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest in their only regular season scheduled matchups.

The dates for the conference schedule are below. TV included:

Nov. 6 at Pitt ESPNU

Dec. 8 Clemson ACC Network

Dec. 31 George Tech ESPN Networks

Jan. 4 at Louisville ESPN Networks

Jan. 8 at Wake Forest

Jan. 15 Virginia ESPN Networks

Jan. 18 at Miami ACC Network

Jan. 25 Notre Dame ACC Network

Jan. 28 at Virginia ESPN Networks

Feb. 1 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 North Carolina ESPN

Feb. 8 Miami ACC Network

Feb. 10 at Duke ESPN

Feb. 15 Syracuse ESPN Networks

Feb. 18 Pitt ACC Network

Feb. 22 at NC State ESPN Networks

Feb. 24 Louisville ESPN

Feb. 29 at Clemson

Mar. 4 at Notre Dame ESPN Networks

Mar. 7 Boston College

Florida State’s three nationally televised Big Monday games come against North Carolina (February 3), at Duke (February 10) and against Louisville (February 24).

Head coach Leonard Hamilton is excited for another competitive ACC season.

“Our ACC schedule proves one thing – there are no nights off in the ACC,” Head Coach Leonard Hamilton said in a release. “All of the teams in our league continue to improve, and it continues to get harder and harder to play on the road in this league. The ACC has the best collection of teams in the country, and no matter how your schedule is set you have to be at your best every game. The added excitement for our fans are 20 league games and games played in November and December, as well as the traditional months of January, February and March.

“The move to 20 games is great for the college game and will have people talking about our league from the first day of the season. Each game takes on a much greater meaning, and we will be playing for positions in the standings all year. The idea that you have to be at your best from the opening tip of the season is exciting to our players and staff and especially our fans.”

Florida State announced their non-conference schedule in July.

For FSU's full 2019/20 men's basketball schedule, click here.