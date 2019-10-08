FBI's 'most prolific' serial killer charged in North Florida killing

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 8, 2019

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) — Samuel Little, who the FBI just named the "most prolific" serial killer in U.S. history, was formally charged earlier this year for killing a woman in North Florida.

The 3rd district state attorney’s office says a Taylor County grand jury indicted Little in April for the death of Ruby Lane 26 years ago.

Ms. Lane went missing around May 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in 2000 in Madison County, near Greenville. Those remains were not identified in 2014.

Little confessed to killing Lane in November 2018, describing specific details about where her body was found and the clothing she was wearing, according to Perry police chief Jamie Cruse.

Witnesses say they remember Samuel Little being in the Perry area at the time of Lane’s disappearance.

According to the state attorney’s office, due to Little’s advanced age and health problems, it’s not likely he’ll ever be brought to face the charges in Taylor County, especially given the many other jurisdictions bringing charges against him.

