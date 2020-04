By: WJHG

April 8, 2020

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -- Representative Neal Dunn, M.D., has been tested for the coronavirus COVID-19.

WJHG/WECP has confirmed Dunn was taken to a hospital and tested for COVID-19, but his test results have not come back yet. Representatives say he did the test out of an abundance of caution.

We're told he is at home at this time.

This is a developing story.