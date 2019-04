By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Verizon Wireless customers in South Georgia have been experiencing outages on Thursday due to a network issue.

A Verizon spokesperson told WCTV that there is a connectivity issue causing a service interruption for customers in Moultrie and Thomasville.

The spokesperson said engineers are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it.