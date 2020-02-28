Consolidated Dispatch Agency receives first-time accreditation

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The joint city-county Consolidated Dispatch Agency, which has faced scrutiny and criticism for years over failures handling some emergency calls, is now accredited for its telecommunications for the first time.

The recognition comes from the Florida Telecommunications Accreditation Commission, the accrediting body for 911 emergency telecommunications agencies across Florida.

The county says accreditation recognizes the CDA’s commitment to providing the highest quality of services as determined by an independent evaluation.

After it first began operations in 2013, the CDA had a series of serious errors. That included a dispatcher error during the fatal shooting of FSU Law Professor Dan Markel in July 2014. It took crews 19 minutes to respond.

Then, in November 2014, crews that responded to a house fire were not made aware of a “premise hazard.” Leon county deputy Chris Smith was shot to death by the owner of the home. The computer system that would’ve alerted first responders that the man was armed and dangerous, failed. Dispatch personnel did not read the “premise hazard” or report it to crews.

In 2015, another error delayed response to a deadly crash at White Drive and Pensacola St. A review showed the dispatcher "cloned" or copied the wrong call number, which dispatched EMS and fire to the wrong location.

The failures led to an audit of operations, and changes including new safety alerts to crews out in the field, fixes to software, and additional protocol training.

In recent years, CDA leaders have also focused on reducing staff turnover, boosting employee morale, and improving training.

The new accreditation required the CDA to meet 110 standards, as part of an in-depth review of the organization, its management, operations and administration.

The CDA was recognized in July 2018 by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

"We believe our employees, citizens, and responders deserve the best," CDA Director Jeanine Gauding said in a statement.

"It is our responsibility to continuously strive to improve the quality of service we provide, and we are proud to be recognized for this commitment," Gauding said.

