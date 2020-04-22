Construction and development around Tallahassee continuing on schedule, despite COVID-19

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is slowing many industries down, but construction around Tallahassee is still going on.

Developers around the area had positive projections and major developments are continuing on schedule.

Shawn McIntyre with North American Properties says his project has taken major steps to keep social distancing and follow CDC guidelines.

The company has stationed a Certified Nursing Assistant at the construction entrance.

"Everybody from the top down including myself whose temperature has been taken will get a different colored wristband per day, so that we know temperatures have been taken," said McIntyre. "We set up five handwash locations with running water."

The company is also providing boxed lunches all its workers.

"Supplying a meal a day, especially when there might be children at home and stuff, takes the family economic burden off," said McIntyre.

Workers are required to social distance and wear masks.

The Cascades Project is moving on schedule; the office space, public plaza, and hotel will be finished in the Fall of 2020.

At Railroad Square, construction is also on schedule. The Hyatt House construction will be finished in early 2021. The retail space in the area will be ready in fall of 2020.

"Construction continues to move along nicely," said Will Butler, the President of REI. "We're very optimistic that we're going to get to the other side of this and when we do we'll be ready to open and operate."

Workers at that site are also following CDC guidelines.

"Most projects in the Collegetown market that have a longer term view are continuing to press ahead," said Butler.

The City of Tallahassee has seen an increase in productivity on its projects as well.

"That's tied directly to what we believe is the decrease of the traffic. So fortunately, we've been able to stay out longer and achieve more," said Raynetta Marshall, General Manager of Underground Utilities and Public Infrastructure.

