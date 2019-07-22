Construction at Washington Square development halts due to parking garage dispute with City

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Silence and stillness: two words that describe the current situation at the Washington Square construction site.

Construction completely stopped about 4 to 5 weeks ago.

The project, spearheaded by Fairmont Development, includes a 19 story building; from the outside, it looks as though the skeleton of about 4 to 5 stories has been completed.

The company's work is at a standstill, after a disagreement with the City of Tallahassee regarding the use of the Eastside parking Garage, located off of Gadsden Street.

Assitant City Manager Wayne Tedder told WCTV today that the developer indicated concern regarding long-term access to the area underneath the garage.

The City's lease on the garage runs through 2025; Tedder said the City will have to make a choice whether to engage in costly renovations of the garage, or demolish it at that time.

Tallahassee offered to give long-term access to Washington Square development, that would be shared with the City.

"The City wants this project to be successful, we've identified the solution to move it forward, and so anything that we can do to move it forward, that's exactly what they'll do," said Tedder.

Fairmont Development did not accept the City's offered solution.

Tedder said it is up to the developer at this time to move the project forward, as the City waits for a response.

WCTV contacted Fairmont Development multiple times, but did not receive a response.

We will continue to update this developing story.