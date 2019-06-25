Construction begins on new roundabout in Quincy

By: Lanetra Bennett

June 25, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Construction has begun on a road improvement project in Gadsden County.

The project connects Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Barack Obama Blvd. with a roundabout.

This is an area where homes, businesses, and parks are lined along both streets.

With so many families, visitors, and children in the area, county officials say building a roundabout is the best way to keep drivers and everyone safe.

Quincy resident Roy Bouie lives down the street from the intersection.

He is excited to see the changes.

"I think it'll be great for the community and the town. It's a new era. Most cities have roundabouts in their areas, in their communities, in their neighborhoods. I think it'll be great." Bouie said.

Before, the intersection had three-way stop signs.

Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt says a traffic calming device was needed, and says the solution was between the roundabout and a traffic light.

"It'll make it a lot safer because people will now have to slow down. They have a tendency to run a traffic light. But, seldom does anyone run through a roundabout. It's a beautification item, too." She said.

County officials say the roundabout will reduce traffic injury crashes by 76 percent, reduce traffic speeds, and reduce overall delays compared to intersections with signals.

"And also it improves economic development because when visitors come to Gadsden County, they'll also feel good about it and then maybe they'll bring their businesses here." Said, Commissioner Holt.

Bouie says sidewalks and lighting are needed.

He said, "It's very dark. You don't know what's going to walk out in front of you or whatever. It's going to be good for the sidewalks as well."

Commissioner Holt says there will be additional lighting added in the area with the roundabout.

As for the additional sidewalks, she says they'll have to work on that in a future project.

The roundabout construction project expected to take about six weeks.

Detours are posted.