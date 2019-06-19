Construction begins on Market Square redevelopment

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Construction is finally underway on the redevelopment of Market Square in Tallahassee.

Market Square is located just off the intersection of I-10 and Thomasville Road on the north side of Tallahassee.

Residents say it's become somewhat of a ghost town.

Many businesses moved out of Market Square since the plaza was sold some time ago.

Now that construction has finally begun, people are getting excited about the entire area coming back to life.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe will have to move because of the construction at Market Square.

But it's not going far. The restaurant is just sliding two units down.

"We're very excited about doubling our square footage. We'll be able to seat more customers and serve more customers throughout the day. It's been a long time coming here. So, we're very, very excited," said David Miller, the general manager.

Tropical Smoothie will sit where Jane's Consignment used to be.

Tallahassee resident R.J. Van Etten is looking forward to the empty spaces in the plaza getting filled.

"I used to work at Olive Events washing dishes. I've only seen places leave. I'm ready for them to come back," he said.

Developers say the renovated plaza will offer 110,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, hotel and office space.

Tallahassee resident Holly Kuhn is excited for the potential.

"It'll bring additional jobs and additional areas for people to eat and stay," she said.

Developers say the buildings will be updated for a more modern look and canopies and awnings will be added.

The landscaping and walkways will also be enhanced.

"I'm really excited to see the transformation." Christine Van Etten, a Tallahassee resident, said.

Developers say Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas is bringing a premier eight-theater, first run movie concept. They say the location will be Cinepolis' first luxury theater concept in North Florida. It is scheduled to open in Fall 2020.

"I know that this has been here for a really long time. I used to come here as a kid and hang out and come to this little strip around here. So, I think it's going to be really good for the community," Christine said.

Developers say the project will be complete between Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.

A spokesperson says, in a couple of months, they'll be announcing the names of some of the shops and restaurants coming to Market Square.

