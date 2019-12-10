Consumer Reports: Gadget gift guide

By: Consumer Reports

December 10, 2019

(CONSUMER REPORTS) — The holiday shopping season is in full swing. If your list is long, but you're short on ideas, Consumer Reports offers some great options for the gadget gurus in your life.

One of the hottest new additions to the wireless headphone category is Apple's AirPods Pro for $260. They're Apple's first noise cancelling, truly wireless headphones that come with three different earpiece sizes, an upgrade from the one-size-fits-all original AirPods.

Consumer Reports says the AirPods Pro deliver excellent active nose reduction and very good sound quality.

Looking for a mroe affordable wireless option that's similar to the original AirPods? Anker's SoundCore Liberty Air headphones are a CR Best Buy at around $80.

They're not noise canceling, but CR experts say they deliver very good sound quality.

If you have an early tech adopter on your list, and you're looking to splurge, consider Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphone for around $2,000.

Although it struggled with durability issues early on, the Fold did well enough in CR's tests to be a recommended smartphone. It scored very good or excellent in every category including camera quality, ease of use, and battery life, which is 31 hours on a single charge.

If you're looking for a good gift and a good deal, you can get an Apple Watch Series 3 starting at around $200.

It's not Apple's latest model, but in CR's tests, it rated excellent for ease of use, ease of pairing and readability in both bright and low light. And it's a CR Best Buy.

Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.