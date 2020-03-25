Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

Below you can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties. This story will be updated with new information daily.

As of Wednesday’s 3 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Health, there are 60,030 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Additionally, DPH is reporting 2,575 coronavirus deaths in Georgia.

Below is the number of cases reported by the DPH in our local counties.

Berrien - 80

Brooks - 100 (11 deaths)

Clinch - 80 (two deaths)

Colquitt - 708 (17 deaths)

Cook - 82 (one death)

Decatur - 235 (eight deaths)

Echols - 164

Grady - 146 (four deaths)

Lanier - 102 (two deaths)

Lowndes - 758 (four deaths)

Miller - 45

Mitchell - 433 (38 deaths)

Seminole - 48 (two deaths)

Thomas - 365 (33 deaths)

The State of Georgia says there are 1,154 positive cases in the state but it is not known which county to assign them to.