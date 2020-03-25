Advertisement

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

(WCTV)
By WCTV Eyewitness News
Published: Mar. 24, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
Below you can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties. This story will be updated with new information daily.

If you see any information that is missing, send an email to web@wctv.tv.

As of Wednesday’s 3 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Health, there are 60,030 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Additionally, DPH is reporting 2,575 coronavirus deaths in Georgia.

Below is the number of cases reported by the DPH in our local counties.

  • Berrien - 80
  • Brooks - 100 (11 deaths)
  • Clinch - 80 (two deaths)
  • Colquitt - 708 (17 deaths)
  • Cook - 82 (one death)
  • Decatur - 235 (eight deaths)
  • Echols - 164
  • Grady - 146 (four deaths)
  • Lanier - 102 (two deaths)
  • Lowndes - 758 (four deaths)
  • Miller - 45
  • Mitchell - 433 (38 deaths)
  • Seminole - 48 (two deaths)
  • Thomas - 365 (33 deaths)

The State of Georgia says there are 1,154 positive cases in the state but it is not known which county to assign them to.

For more on the State of Georgia's COVID-19 data, click here. You can find a county-by-county map with a breakdown of coronavirus cases below.
