Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

March 24, 2020

The COVID-19 coronavirus has caused many local governments in our area to enact measures such as curfews, call for state of emergencies and limit services such as dining at restaurants.

Below you can find how each county across South Georgia has responded to the coronavirus pandemic. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Curfews

Several South Georgia counties or cities have enacted curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click on the county or city name to learn more about the curfew.

Bainbridge Stay-At-Home Orders

In an effort to halt the rapid spread of COVID-19, some counties have enacted stay-at-home orders in an effort to have people go out only for essential travel/business.

Lowndes County State of Emergency Declaration

Several counties have made declarations of a state of emergency. Each declaration is a bit different - click on the county to learn more.

Thomasville COVID-19 Cases

As of Wednesday's noon update from the Georgia Department of Health, there are 1,247 cases of COVID-19 statewide. Below is the number of cases reported by the DPH in our local counties. The numbers were last updated at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Berrien - 0



Brooks - 0



Clinch - 1



Colquitt - 2



Cook - 0



Decatur - 1



Echols - 0



Grady - 0



Lanier - 0



Lowndes - 12



Miller - 2



Mitchell - 4



Seminole - 2

