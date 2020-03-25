Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Below you can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend. This story will be updated with new information daily.

If you see any information that is missing, send an email to web@wctv.tv.

As of its 10:30 a.m. update on Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 82,719 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Additionally, FDOH says there are 3,018 coronavirus deaths in the state.

Below is the number of cases reported by the FDOH in our local counties.