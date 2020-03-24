Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

The COVID-19 coronavirus has caused many local governments in our area to enact measures such as curfews, call for state of emergencies and limit services such as dining at restaurants.

Below you can find how each county across the Big Bend has responded to the coronavirus pandemic. This story will be updated with new information daily.

If you see any information that is missing, send an email to web@wctv.tv.

Curfews

Several Big Bend counties or cities have enacted curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click on the county or city name to learn more about the curfew.

Leon County Stay-At-Home Orders

In an effort to halt the rapid spread of COVID-19, some counties have enacted stay-at-home orders in an effort to have people go out only for essential travel/business.

Leon County COVID-19 Cases

As of its 11 a.m. update on Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,682 cases of COVID-19 statewide. Below is the number of cases reported by the FDOH in our local counties. The numbers were last updated at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Calhoun - 0



Franklin - 0



Gadsden - 1



Hamilton - 0



Jackson - 1



Jefferson - 0



Lafayette - 0



Leon - 8



Liberty - 0



Madison - 0



Suwannee - 0



Taylor - 0

