Contractor error causes 7+ million gallon sewage overflow in Valdosta, officials say

December 10, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — A contractor error resulted in an approximately 7,592,910 gallon sewage discharge into a manhole into Sugar Creek, according to city officials.

On Monday, Valdosta officials were notified that staff at the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant that flow into the plant was cut in half over the past few days.

Personnel found that a contractor was working and failed to reconnect a cable at the Remerton Lift Station.

City officials said in a release that “all appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified (and) warning signs have been posted at the spill location and downstream to advise the public to avoid any contact with this waterway for the next seven days.”

The issue was resolved Monday morning, according to the city.

“Sewer spills are not acceptable at any time,” city officials said in a release. “It has been the city’s top priority to prevent them all through the construction of the new WWTP and the Force Main, as well as the Lift Station Rehab Program, Smoke Testing Program, Annual Manhole Rehab Program, and the ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters before, during and after major rain events. The city continues its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future. Improving our sewer system has and will continue to be a main priority.”

