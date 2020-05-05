Contractor in stalled Washington Square project removes equipment, including cranes

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The cranes at the downtown Washington Square development are coming down; the project has been stalled since July of 2019.

The project has been plagued by a lawsuit with the City of Tallahassee over the Eastside parking garage and disputes over liens with subcontractors.

The lawsuit was settled out of court, and the liens were repaid in January of 2020.

Fairmont Development did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the state of the project.

One constructor is taking matters into their own hands, removing their material, including the two cranes that have been still since the summer.

Leon County Commissioners are hearing a status update on the project at their May 12 meeting.

According to that agenda item, Fairmont and Yates Construciton terminated their contract; it says Yates Construction would be removing its cranes beginning May 2.

One worker at the project site told WCTV the cranes would be gone by Friday.

The agenda item says five total building permits have been issued for the project; the tower and garage shell permits have both expired, and the City has not received any requests to extend those permits.

It also says Fairmont has expressed interest to secure new financing and find a new contractor, but has not identified a time frame.

The agenda item says: "They have not identified a time frame to resume construction activities but indicate that the remainder of the project would take 12-13 months to complete. Should the permits expire for the stalled construction project and the site appear neglected or in a state of disrepair, City code enforcement action may be warranted."

WCTV reached out to Yates Construction for a comment but has not yet heard back.

