Controversy over Leon County's search for its new county attorney

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County is searching for a new attorney, but not without controversy.

At the County Commission meeting on Tuesday night, the county chose not to promote the deputy county attorney, without first entering into a larger search.

The board said it is focused on transparency and professionalism, holding off promoting LaShawn Riggins.

Riggins has worked for the county for more than nine years, with two and a half as deputy county attorney. She has practiced law for 14 years total.

Diane Williams-Cox was upset with that decision.

She commented on the matter as a private citizen, not in her capacity as a Tallahassee City Commissioner.

"What happened last night was, the vote was along racial lines. And that's unfortunate, that does not bode our city well," said Williams-Cox. "I'm sure it may not have been intended that way, but that's the way the vote ended up."

Leon County Commissioner Bryan Desloge disagreed, and said the deputy county attorney is capable, but possibly not the best candidate to replace Herb Thiele after 29 years.

"While he's got some very qualified staff, and I'd like to think they'll rise to the top, I think it's incumbent on us to make a methodical, disciplined decision, and do a search, and cast as wide a net as possible,

and pick the most qualified candidate," said Commissioenr Desloge.

Desloge said it is a big decision, worth the money.

The County Commissioner ultimately chose option two, with the current county attorney and county administrator seeking applications, and placing advertisements to fill the position.

The current deputy county attorney is still in the running for the job.

