By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it is responding to an armed robbery at a Valero convenience store on Blountstown Highway.

Deputies say they got the call about the robbery around 2:50 p.m.

Deputies are on scene searching for the suspect.

The robbery is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.

