Convicted felon admits to having stolen shotgun

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who admitted to possessing a gun that was reported stolen out of Jefferson County.

On June 1, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Avery Circle in reference to a man pointing a shotgun at another person.

When deputies arrived, the victim had already left the scene, but the alleged perpetrator, 32-year-old Travis Reddick, agreed to speak with authorities. Reddick admitted to having a shotgun, which deputies found nearby.

According to arrest documents, the shotgun had been reported stolen to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Reddick was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also had an outstanding warrant for a violation of probation.